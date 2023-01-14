Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.43 and last traded at C$12.43. Approximately 187,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.59.

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

