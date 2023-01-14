Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,321,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

