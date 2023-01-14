Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

