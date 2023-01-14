Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

