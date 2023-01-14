Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 327 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

Shares of TXRH opened at $100.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

