Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

