GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

