Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,438,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Costco Wholesale at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.43.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

