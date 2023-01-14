Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $112.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,313,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.