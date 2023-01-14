Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 3,312,119 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,312,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,920,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.34% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

