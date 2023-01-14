Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 433,843 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,373,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Adobe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.06.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.