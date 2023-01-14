Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,872,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,318,000. Oracle makes up 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

