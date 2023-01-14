Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 627,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,649,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,215,000 after acquiring an additional 394,974 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

