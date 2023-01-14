Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of NIKE worth $193,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NYSE NKE opened at $128.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.