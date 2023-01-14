Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $80.09 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $80,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

