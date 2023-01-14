Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 524,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,999,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

SPGI stock opened at $366.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

