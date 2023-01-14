Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $622.81

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.81 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.58). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.70), with a volume of 11,488 shares.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 620.53. The company has a market capitalization of £140.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,305.88.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Jewell acquired 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,893.42). In related news, insider Chris Jewell acquired 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,893.42). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 7,564 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,769.44).

(Get Rating)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.