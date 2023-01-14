Golem Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $218.46 million and $7.22 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00427848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.60 or 0.30219715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00882842 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.