Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBCI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

