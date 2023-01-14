Gas Price Tops $2.36 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00011340 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $139.25 million and $11.62 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003238 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00425744 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.56 or 0.30071107 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00922394 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.