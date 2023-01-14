Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

OTC:FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

