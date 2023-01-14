Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

FRE opened at €28.21 ($30.33) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.86 and its 200-day moving average is €25.04.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

