Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.