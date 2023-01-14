First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP owned 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after acquiring an additional 572,518 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

