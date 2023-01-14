First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 241,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 600,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.