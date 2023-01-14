First International Bank & Trust Sells 547 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after buying an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $43,185,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $439.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.87. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

