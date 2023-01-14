First International Bank & Trust Has $13.03 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First International Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,459 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

