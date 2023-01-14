Financial Review: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nephros and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 344.92%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

This table compares Nephros and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -71.25% -42.99% -36.30% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.17 -$4.11 million ($0.74) -1.59 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

