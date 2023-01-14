Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

