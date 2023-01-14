Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 14,528 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

