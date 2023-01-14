Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

