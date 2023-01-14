Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.