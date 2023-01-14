Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.