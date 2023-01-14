Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

