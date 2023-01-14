Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,873 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

