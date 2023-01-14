FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $188.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $256.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

