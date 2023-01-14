Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Farmers Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

