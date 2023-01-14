Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $122.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

