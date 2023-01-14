Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exponent by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 231,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 176,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Exponent by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 541.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $13,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXPO stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

