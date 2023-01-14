Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Head to Head Comparison

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expion360 and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $4.52 million 3.22 -$4.72 million N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.66 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -66.99

This table compares Expion360 and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90% Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultralife beats Expion360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.