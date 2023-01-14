Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.32. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 178.36% and a negative net margin of 391.75%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

