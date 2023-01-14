Everscale Price Reaches $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,925,475 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

