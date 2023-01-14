Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($78.82) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

