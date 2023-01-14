Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.54. 293,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.90.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

