essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Up 2%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61). 266,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 101,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.60).
essensys Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.97. The stock has a market cap of £32.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
About essensys
essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.
