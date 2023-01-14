Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $119.81 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $119.81 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,908.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00425532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00873977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00612423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00216793 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,683,393 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.