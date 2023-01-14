Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.