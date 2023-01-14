Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 17,734 shares.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.