EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

