Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edenred from €59.00 ($63.44) to €63.00 ($67.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Edenred Price Performance

Shares of EDNMY opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

